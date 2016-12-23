share tweet pin email

Parents are funny — especially on Facebook. And we love them for it.

Because in the world of Facebook, where your friends' pages overflow with intricately decorated Christmas trees, Food Network-worthy latkes browned to perfection, and family portraits of color-coordinated, smiling siblings hugging each other (choking doesn’t count!), it’s easy to think you’re the only one who doesn’t have their holiday BLEEP together.

So we’d like to take a moment to LOL along with the hilarious moms and dads who aren’t afraid to tell it like it really is. Here are our picks for this week’s funniest parents on Facebook.

1. Wallet on fire (Zoe vs. the Universe)

Facebook

Never miss a parenting story with TODAY’s newsletters! Sign up here

2. Wise business decision (Big Top Family)

Facebook

3. Picture this (Close to Classy by Jorrie Varney)

Facebook

4. Gnome sweet gnome (Alexandra Rosas)

Facebook

5. Deck the halls (Elly Lonon)

Facebook

6. Feet first (Mia Carella)

Facebook

7. Drink up (Bad Parenting Moments)

Facebook

8. Time to wine (One Funny Motha)

Facebook

9. Box step (Mommy Cusses)

Facebook

10. Cardboard corner (The Dusty Parachute by Susanne Kerns)

Facebook

11. I'm the gingerbread man (Evil Joy Speaks by Joy Hedding)

Facebook

12. Menorah mirror (Brooke Kwatny Kravitz)

Facebook

13. Clean sweep (Julie Burton)

Facebook

14. Making a list (Dad and Buried)

Facebook

15. Gift gag (Papa Does Preach)

Facebook

Sarah Maizes is a writer, comedian, and award-winning author who’s written several picture books for children, including "On My Way to The Bath" and "On My Way to Bed." Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.