Laugh along with the 12 funniest parents on Facebook this week

Parents are funny — especially on Facebook, And we love them for it.

Why? Because if it weren’t for their unbridled honesty, we’d think we were the only parents to ever give our kids ice cream for dinner so we could have just ONE night of peace (how else can you watch “The Voice” in peace)?

So let’s give a shout out to the hilarious moms and dads who aren’t afraid to tell it like it really is. Here are our picks for this week’s Funniest Parents on Facebook.

1. Room service (Jessica Johnson Smith)

Facebook

2. Don't close your eyes (Tara Wood)

Facebook

3. Dinner and a movie (Bianca Jamotte LeRoux)

Facebook

4. Golden age (The Dusty Parachute by Susanne Kerns)

Facebook

5. Art of the deal (Orthodox sunflower)

Facebook

6, Brace yourself (RachRiot)

Facebook

7. Beer me (Everyday Girl Dad)

Facebook

8. Here comes the judge (Suburban Snapshots)

Facebook

9. Contradictions (Ramblin' Mama)

Facebook

10. Dish it out (The Mom TruthBomb)

Facebook

11. Time after time (Simon Holland)

Facebook

12. Under where? (Sweet n' Sour Mom)

Facebook

Sarah Maizes is a writer, comedian, and award-winning author who’s written several picture books for children, including "On My Way to The Bath" and "On My Way to Bed." Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.