Laugh along with the 12 funniest parents on Facebook this week

Parents are funny — especially on Facebook, And we love them for it.
Why? Because if it weren’t for their unbridled honesty, we’d think we were the only parents to ever give our kids ice cream for dinner so we could have just ONE night of peace (how else can you watch “The Voice” in peace)?
This week's funniest parents on FacebookPlay Video - 1:56
So let’s give a shout out to the hilarious moms and dads who aren’t afraid to tell it like it really is. Here are our picks for this week’s Funniest Parents on Facebook.
Want to share your funniest parenting moments with TODAY? Just post them on our Facebook page at TODAY Parents, or tag us OR Sarah Maizes (our Parenting-Humorist-at-Large) in your comments.
1. Room service (Jessica Johnson Smith)
2. Don't close your eyes (Tara Wood)
3. Dinner and a movie (Bianca Jamotte LeRoux)
4. Golden age (The Dusty Parachute by Susanne Kerns)
5. Art of the deal (Orthodox sunflower)
6, Brace yourself (RachRiot)
7. Beer me (Everyday Girl Dad)
8. Here comes the judge (Suburban Snapshots)
9. Contradictions (Ramblin' Mama)
10. Dish it out (The Mom TruthBomb)
11. Time after time (Simon Holland)
12. Under where? (Sweet n' Sour Mom)
Sarah Maizes is a writer, comedian, and award-winning author who’s written several picture books for children, including "On My Way to The Bath" and "On My Way to Bed." Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.