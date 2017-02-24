Laugh along with the 12 funniest parents on Facebook this week

share tweet pin email

Parents are funny — especially on Facebook! And we love them for it.

If it weren’t for their unbridled honesty, we’d think we were the only people who needed to leave sticky notes around the house reminding us to do all of those important things…you know, things like buy toilet paper, file your taxes … bathe.

So let’s give a shout out to the hilarious moms and dads who aren’t afraid to tell it like it really is. Here are our picks for this week’s Funniest Parents on Facebook.

1. Weighty issues (Iamthemilk)

Facebook

2. Career ambitions (Sara Green)

Facebook

3. Big hairy deal (Hold Me, Don't Hold Me)

Facebook

4. Shower the people (Unremarkable Files)

Facebook

5. And the Oscar goes to ... (Science of Parenthood)

Facebook

6. Clip art (The Mediocre Mama)

Facebook

7. Wine-ing (Foxy Wine Pocket)

Facebook

8. Our specials tonight ... (Papa Does Preach)

Facebook

9. Off the tracks (HowToBeADad)

Facebook

10. Fired up (Full Metal Mommy by Chrissy Howe)

Facebook

11. You say potato (My Questionable Life)

Facebook

12. An idea with teeth (Julie Burton)

Facebook

