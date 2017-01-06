Laugh along with the 12 funniest parents on Facebook this week

share tweet pin email

Parents are funny — especially on Facebook. And we love them for it.

If it weren’t for their unbridled honesty, we’d think we were the only ones who broke that “I won’t yell at my children any more” New Year's resolutions by 6 am on New Year's Day.

So we’d like to take a moment to say LOL to the hilarious moms and dads who aren’t afraid to tell it like it really is. Here are our picks for this week’s funniest parents on Facebook.

1. Do you want to draw a portrait? (The Misfits of a Mountain Mama)

Facebook

2. Royal flush (The Runaway Mama)

Facebook

3. January showers (40 Wishes and Counting)

Facebook

4. The eyes have it (Hold Me, Don't Hold Me)

Facebook

5. Simple rules (Christine Organ)

Facebook

6. Doggone it (Big Top Family)

Facebook

7. Hope springs eternal (The Dusty Parachute by Susanne Kerns)

Facebook

8. Gaming the system (Mommy, for real)

Facebook

9. Color my world (Abby Has Issues)

Facebook

10. Kiss me, kiss me, kiss me (Suburban Snapshots)

Facebook

11. Friends forever (Dad and Buried)

Facebook

12. Womb with a view (Sarah Maizes: Professional Writer. Amateur Mom)

Facebook

Sarah Maizes is a writer, comedian, and award-winning author who’s written several picture books for children, including "On My Way to The Bath" and "On My Way to Bed." Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.