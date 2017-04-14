Laugh along with the 11 funniest parents on Facebook this week

share tweet pin email

Parents are funny — especially on Facebook, And we love them for it.

Why? Because if it weren’t for their unbridled honesty we’d be pretty sure we’re the only parents who ever tried to pass off brown eggs as “pre-decorated.”

So let’s give a shout out to the hilarious moms and dads who aren’t afraid to tell it like it really is. Here are our picks for this week’s Funniest Parents on Facebook.

1.Doggone it (Outsmarted Mommy by Jennifer Lizza)

2. Toiling (When Crazy Meets Exhaustion)

3. Licked (Motherhood and More by Annie Reneau)

4. Leggo my Legos (Mom Babble by Mary Katherine Backstrom)

5. Once upon a time (Jennifer S. White)

6. Taxing (My Little Villagers)

7. The whole truth (Mama Needs a Nap)

8. Ceiling cavities (Rodney LaCroix -- Author)

9. Rainy day (Hold Me, Don't Hold Me)

10. Take a letter (Unremarkable Files)

11. Church rules (The 21st Century SAHM)

Sarah Maizes is a writer, comedian, and award-winning author who’s written several picture books for children, including "On My Way to The Bath" and "On My Way to Bed." Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.