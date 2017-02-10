Laugh along with the 11 funniest parents on Facebook this week

share tweet pin email

Parents are funny — especially on Facebook! And we love them for it.

Why? Because we feel a little less alone when we look out at the winter wonderland outside our window and think “How old do my kids have to be before I can have them shovel all of that?”

So let’s give a shout out to the hilarious moms and dads who aren’t afraid to tell it like it really is. Here are our picks for this week’s Funniest Parents on Facebook.

Want to share your funniest parenting moments with TODAY? Just post them on our Facebook page at TODAY Parents, or tag us OR Sarah Maizes (our Parenting-Humorist-at-Large) in your comments. We’ll pick our favorites to feature in our next installment.

1. Out to lunch (Toulouse and Tonic with Suzanne Fleet)

Facebook

2. Drive my car (Crazy Mama Drama)

Facebook

3. Hiding in plain sight (Crazy Mama Drama)

Facebook

4. Happy heart day (Alyce Kominetsky -- One Word at a Time)

Facebook

5. Caped Crusader (My Questionable Life)

Facebook

6. Penny for your thoughts (Dude Mom)

Facebook

7. Food meets football (Mildly Inappropriate Mommy)

Facebook

8. Chew-chew (Mother's Guide to Sanity by Holly Rust)

Facebook

9. Art of the deal (The Glad Stork)

Facebook

10. We all scream (Stay-at-Home Panda by Amanda Elder)

Facebook

11. Door prize (That Tam I Am)

Facebook

Sarah Maizes is a writer, comedian, and award-winning author who’s written several picture books for children, including "On My Way to The Bath" and "On My Way to Bed." Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.