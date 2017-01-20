Laugh along with the 11 funniest parents on Facebook this week

share tweet pin email

Parents are funny — especially on Facebook! And we love them for it.

If it weren’t for their unbridled honesty, we’d think we were the only ones who need to leave little notes around the house to remind us to do important things. You know, things like take medicine, pay bills … bathe.

So we’d like to take a moment to LOL along with the hilarious moms and dads who aren’t afraid to tell it like it really is.

Here are our picks for this week’s Funniest Parents on Facebook.

1. The whole tooth (Nicola Forrester)

2. Splish-splash (The 21st Century SAHM)

3. Unplugged (The Angrivated Mom)

4. Countdown (Jocelyn Jane Cox - The Home Tome)

5. No whining (Canadian Expat Mom)

6. Gee, thanks (Jen Simon)

7. Name game (Sarcastic Mommy)

8. World traveler (Ramblin' Mama)

9. Set in your ways (The Fordeville Diaries)

10. Uh-oh (Outsmarted Mommy by Jennifer Lizza)

11. Random ramblings (Suburban Snapshots)

Sarah Maizes is a writer, comedian, and award-winning author who’s written several picture books for children, including "On My Way to The Bath" and "On My Way to Bed." Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.