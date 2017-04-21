Laugh along with the 10 funniest parents on Facebook this week

share tweet pin email

Parents are funny — especially on Facebook, And we love them for it.

Why? Because when the pages of Facebook are filled with pictures of perfectly dressed children on Easter morning, parents parading around in furry bunny costumes, and complex egg hunts that combine chocolate, gummy bears and GPS, it’s easy to think you’re the only parent who doesn’t have it together.

So let’s give a shout out to the hilarious moms and dads who aren’t afraid to tell it like it really is. Here are our picks for this week’s Funniest Parents on Facebook.

1. Early riser (Laura Willard)

Facebook

Never miss a parenting story with TODAY's newsletters! Sign up here

2. In the swim (Doug French)

Facebook

3. Now ear this (Another Mother Blog by Julie Scagall)

Facebook

4. Dish it out (An Unfit Parent)

Facebook

5. Air, plain (The Dusty Parachute by Susanne Kerns)

Facebook

6. Mess hall (Mama Needs a Nap)

Facebook

7. Java jive (40 Wishes and Counting)

Facebook

8. So taxing (RachRiot)

Facebook

9. Land of confusion (Zoe vs. the Universe)

Facebook

10. Candy man (Simon Holland)

Facebook

Sarah Maizes is a writer, comedian, and award-winning author who’s written several picture books for children, including "On My Way to The Bath" and "On My Way to Bed." Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.