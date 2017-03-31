Laugh along with the 10 funniest parents on Facebook this week

share tweet pin email

Parents are funny — especially on Facebook, And we love them for it.

If it weren’t for their unbridled honesty, we’d think we were the only people who needed to set phone alerts to remind ourselves us to do all of those important things… like buy toilet paper, file taxes…and bathe.

So let’s give a shout out to the hilarious moms and dads who aren’t afraid to tell it like it really is. Here are our picks for this week’s Funniest Parents on Facebook.

Want to share your funniest parenting moments with TODAY? Just post them on our Facebook page at TODAY Parents, or tag us OR Sarah Maizes (our Parenting-Humorist-at-Large) in your comments. We’ll pick our favorites to feature in our next installment.

1. Hamster dance (The Mother Octopus)

Facebook

Never miss a parenting story with TODAY's newsletters! Sign up here

2. Thanks a lot (Mama Needs a Nap)

Facebook

3. Jumping the couch (That Tam I Am)

Facebook

4. Boy story (Hashtaglifewithboys)

Facebook

5. Make 'em laugh (Sarcastic Mommy)

Facebook

6. Timing matters (Housewife from Hell)

Facebook

7. Thanks a lot (Alyce Kominetsky -- One Word at a Time)

Facebook

8. Dishwasher drama (Ramblin' Mama)

Facebook

9. Tubing (Can I Get Another Bottle of Whine?)

Facebook

10. Reptile report (Simon Holland)

Facebook

Sarah Maizes is a writer, comedian, and award-winning author who’s written several picture books for children, including "On My Way to The Bath" and "On My Way to Bed." Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.