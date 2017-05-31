share tweet pin email

As humanity wrestles with who we are, why we're here and what our purpose is on this earth, we can now add another inquiry to the list of life's great questions.

What in the world does "covfefe" mean?

While many of us were sleeping early Wednesday, President Trump was busy inventing a word on Twitter that had a waking nation entering a post-"covfefe" world.

Shortly after midnight, Trump sent out a tweet reading, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

A tweet by President Trump that has since been deleted sent Twitter users into a frenzy as they tried to grasp the meaning of 'covfefe.'

The message stayed up for five hours, eventually becoming a trending topic on Twitter before it was deleted.

It appeared to be a typo for the word "coverage," but, of course, people had some other ideas.

"And just before you serve it, you hit it with a dash of #Covfefe" pic.twitter.com/fm9CAF4Iyz — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) May 31, 2017

Your word is covfefe.



May I have the country of origin? pic.twitter.com/feo1mAqd9u — marshall weber (@marshmau5) May 31, 2017

Knock on *45's door:

"Mr. Resident, would you like the good news first or the bad?"

"Good news."

"One of your tweets went viral..."#covfefe pic.twitter.com/dmuIs3DYVK — StrictlyCovfefe (@christoq) May 31, 2017

Ask your doctor if Covfefe is right for you. pic.twitter.com/XcDAXMNw1m — Travon Free (@Travon) May 31, 2017

DON'T TALK TO ME UNTIL I'VE HAD MY COVFEFE. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) May 31, 2017

life covfefes at you fast — Lindsay Ellis (@thelindsayellis) May 31, 2017

Even the folks who define words for a living were overwhelmed.

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh...

.

.

.

Lookups fo...

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

Maybe it's Trump's secret identity, like Keyser Soze.

Later on Wednesday, Trump himself got in on the joke, asking people if they knew the meaning of the word.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

For centuries A.C. (After Covfefe), mothers and fathers will gather their children by the fire to explain what the world was like in that innocent time before a simple invented word changed everything.

Or they'll just remember that it gave people something to laugh at for a few hours on a Wednesday.

TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.