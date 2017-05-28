We are all about the Justin Trudeau-Emmanuel Macron bromance

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. French President Emmanuel Macron. Two men whose progressive ideas and well-fitting suits have elevated them from mere politicians to something like ... heartthrobs?
But if we can't have them, we're glad they can have the next best thing: each other.
The two met on Friday at the G7 summit in Italy and we (along with everyone else) can't look away from the evidence of their budding bromance.
Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron's budding bromance has the internet swooningPlay Video - 0:48
Now, don't misunderstand us. We're sure their relationship is strictly professional and platonic. It's just ... look at them!
Strolling through Taormina as they talk so articulately with their hands! "The French-Canadian friendship has a new face," translates the Twitter caption from Macron, 39. "@JustinTrudeau, we have to meet the challenges of our generations!"
Yes. Yes, you do.
We believe in you, Trudacron. Or shall we call them Justannuel?
"Sitting down with @EmmanuelMacron for the first time, talking jobs, security & climate — looking forward to more conversations, my friend," wrote Trudeau, 45, in his tweet.
So is the internet, which can't get enough of the budding bromance.
We hope they take more pictures like this one, which captured an impassioned moment of conversation on the balcony:
The caption reads, "But I thought the old lady dropped it into the ocean in the end!"
Just kidding. Like we said: We believe in you, Trudacron.
We just hope Barack Obama is OK.
