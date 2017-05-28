We are all about the Justin Trudeau-Emmanuel Macron bromance

share tweet pin email

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. French President Emmanuel Macron. Two men whose progressive ideas and well-fitting suits have elevated them from mere politicians to something like ... heartthrobs?

But if we can't have them, we're glad they can have the next best thing: each other.

The two met on Friday at the G7 summit in Italy and we (along with everyone else) can't look away from the evidence of their budding bromance.

Now, don't misunderstand us. We're sure their relationship is strictly professional and platonic. It's just ... look at them!

L'amitiÃ© franco-canadienne a un nouveau visage. @JustinTrudeau, Ã nous de relever les dÃ©fis de notre gÃ©nÃ©ration ! #G7Taormina pic.twitter.com/8EdQopviov — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 26, 2017

Strolling through Taormina as they talk so articulately with their hands! "The French-Canadian friendship has a new face," translates the Twitter caption from Macron, 39. "@JustinTrudeau, we have to meet the challenges of our generations!"

Yes. Yes, you do.

We believe in you, Trudacron. Or shall we call them Justannuel?

Sitting down with @EmmanuelMacron for the first time, talking jobs, security & climate â looking forward to more conversations, my friend. pic.twitter.com/8ih8iEZ4aw — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 26, 2017

"Sitting down with @EmmanuelMacron for the first time, talking jobs, security & climate — looking forward to more conversations, my friend," wrote Trudeau, 45, in his tweet.

So is the internet, which can't get enough of the budding bromance.

ATTENTION EVERYONE. The first Macron/Trudeau picture has landed. I repeat: the first Macron/Trudeau picture has landed. pic.twitter.com/mQDSuWSI3K — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) May 26, 2017

Macron and Trudeau's summery stroll in Sicily looks insanely romantic pic.twitter.com/9RZsi7OIJM — Tara Mulholland (@tara_mulholland) May 26, 2017

Let's get an UNDER THE TUSCAN SUN reboot with Trudeau and Macron asap thx pic.twitter.com/p4se5jfHDR — Slade Sohmer (@Slade) May 26, 2017

We hope they take more pictures like this one, which captured an impassioned moment of conversation on the balcony:

Ensemble, autour de valeurs communes, pour rÃ©pondre aux enjeux liÃ©s au terrorisme, au climat et aux coopÃ©rations Ã©conomiques. #G7Taormina pic.twitter.com/hU9S5gkaAd — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 26, 2017

The caption reads, "But I thought the old lady dropped it into the ocean in the end!"

Just kidding. Like we said: We believe in you, Trudacron.

We just hope Barack Obama is OK.

