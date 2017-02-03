share tweet pin email

Craig and Audrey Stammen were enjoying their honeymoon in Hawaii when they decided to play around of golf. After coming close to a hole-in-one early in the round, they decided to film their tee shots on the course's par 3s for fun.

A few holes after their near miss, Audrey knocked one right in the hole, and the two rejoiced with what might just be the cutest celebration of all time.

"(Craig) was beginning to think a hole-in-one was impossible," Audrey told TODAY via email. "When the ball went in, it was like a gift from heaven to top off our honeymoon."

The couple, both 32, have been together for two years and golf has been a big part of their relationship.

"Craig has been an avid golfer since he was a kid ... but I really didn't play much until 2013," Audrey said. "We both love playing sports and this is one we both can play together!"

It's not a huge surprise the athletic duo was able to accomplish the feat. Craig is a professional baseball player who will be joining the San Diego Padres for training camp later this year, and Audrey coached volleyball at University of Maryland and University of Dayton.

And while it was thrill to achieve the milestone on their honeymoon, it doesn't even come close to the excitement they felt on their wedding day in Dayton, Ohio, on Jan. 21.

"Nothing will ever compare," Audrey said. "It was the most amazing feeling to walk down the aisle and say I do!"

While they may be in the honeymoon phase now, it looks like these crazy kids are in for a lifetime of happiness on the links. Congrats you two!