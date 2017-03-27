share tweet pin email

A 13-year-old cub reporter is getting a lot of credit for posing an insightful question to South Carolina’s basketball coach over the weekend.

The moment came Friday night after the Gamecocks beat Baylor University to advance to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight.

Max Bonnstetter of Sports Illustrated Kids veered from the usual questions typically asked during post-game news conferences by asking South Carolina head coach Frank Martin what he prioritizes more when teaching his team defense: technique or attitude.

Martin was clearly impressed.

“First of all, a lot of respect to you. That’s a heck of a question,” Martin told him. “I’ve been doing this a long time, and that’s the first time anyone’s ever asked me that. That’s a heck of a question."

YouTube According to one NCAA Final Four coach, Max Bonnstetter of Sports Illustrated Kids knows how to pick his post-game questions.

“Attitude comes first," Martin continued. "We got to have guys that are going to believe in our mission, that are going to believe in what we want to do. Once they believe, then we can teach them the technique. It all starts with our mindset.”

The young reporter also got in another question later that night following the game between Florida and Wisconsin, asking Florida guard KeVaughn Allen about his relationship with his mother.

Not everyone was delighted by the boy's questions, however. At least one local reporter griped that the boy's presence was taking away opportunities from pro reporters on tight deadlines.

SI for KIds reporter is cute and all, but not a fan of an off-topic question at 1 am when beat writers are trying to pull gamers together. — David Caraviello (@dcaraviello) March 25, 2017

But no matter for young Max. A day later, his favorite fan asked about him at another news conference.

“Where’s my guy from last night?” Martin asked Saturday, who praised the young man’s poise.

The two will undoubtedly get another chance to meet up again soon. On Sunday, the Gamecocks defeated Florida to make their way to the Final Four. South Carolina will play Gonzaga on Saturday.

Max, who told CBS Sports over the weekend that he's been reporting for SI Kids for more than a year, described the experience as incredible.

"It’s so cool to talk to all these coaches and players," he said.

"It's been amazing, this whole ride. It’s really made me want to think that this is something I may want to do with my life."