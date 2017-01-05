share tweet pin email

The Washington Post's daily "Express" edition was looking to use a powerful image on Thursday to symbolize the upcoming Women's March on Washington.

Except there was one glaring issue. Can you spot the error on the cover?

Yes, unfortunately the image of people gathered in protest showed them in the form of the male gender symbol rather than the female one.

It's not exactly what "Express" intended ahead of the Jan. 21 event that is expected to draw hundreds of thousands.

The publication apologized Thursday morning and amended its cover to the way it was supposed to look, although the erroneous cover was featured on Thursday's print edition.

We made a mistake on our cover this morning and weâre very embarrassed. We erroneously used a male symbol instead of a female symbol. — Express (@WaPoExpress) January 5, 2017

This is how the cover should have looked. We apologize for the mistake. pic.twitter.com/MKKOkHPV8T — Express (@WaPoExpress) January 5, 2017

Whoops!

