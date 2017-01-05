The Washington Post's daily "Express" edition was looking to use a powerful image on Thursday to symbolize the upcoming Women's March on Washington.
DC newspaper mistakenly uses male symbol on cover about women's march
Except there was one glaring issue. Can you spot the error on the cover?
Yes, unfortunately the image of people gathered in protest showed them in the form of the male gender symbol rather than the female one.
It's not exactly what "Express" intended ahead of the Jan. 21 event that is expected to draw hundreds of thousands.
The publication apologized Thursday morning and amended its cover to the way it was supposed to look, although the erroneous cover was featured on Thursday's print edition.
Whoops!
