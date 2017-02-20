share tweet pin email

To one Texas man, walking 15 miles to work every day is just part of honoring his commitment to the job.

The 52-year-old man, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, Patrick, inspired a McKinney Police Department officer with his perseverance despite not having a car to get to work.

The officer witnessed Patrick during his 2 1/2-hour walk from his home in Plano, Texas, to his job at Braum's, an ice cream shop and burger restaurant, where he is the manager.

"My kids will know about Patrick, my grandkids will know about Patrick, everyone should know about Patrick,'' Officer Branson wrote on the McKinney P.D. Facebook page.

Patrick believes his long walk is just doing what's necessary. His determination has touched others, including a local resident who raised nearly $4,000 with a GoFundMe page to help Patrick.

"Commitment,'' Patrick told NBC Dallas. "You make a commitment to your job, to go to work every day. They expect you to go to work every day. No excuses."

Patrick had been working at a Braum's in Plano before he was transferred to one 15 miles away in McKinney, but he didn't complain. He gets a ride home every day from a co-worker.

"I said 'OK,' and my commitment to them was, I have to be at work so I’ll be at work, whatever it takes."

