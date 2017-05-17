Teens volunteer to get pepper sprayed for criminal science class project

share tweet pin email

Some high school students will take great pains to get some extra credit.

A group of Ohio teens recently volunteered to get pepper sprayed as part of their criminal technology course. A video of the exercise shows the Barberton High School students lined up against a wall as their instructor steps before each one.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Teens are (voluntarily) pepper-sprayed in viral video Play Video - 1:50 Teens are (voluntarily) pepper-sprayed in viral video Play Video - 1:50

“Stop resisting, please comply,” he says before spraying a burst of pepper spray into the student's face and then moving down the line. A uniformed police officer stands in the background.

The students begin screaming in agony and jumping up and down as soon as the pepper spray takes effect.

Students signed up for the experiment to receive extra credit and were required to submit a waver signed by a parent.

“Each student will have the option to be swabbed or receive a quick ‘burst’ to the facial area with this chemical agent,” according to the instructor's waiver form, which describes the spray will cause “irritation and a burning sensation to eyes and nasal area” for up to an hour.

YouTube Ohio high school students to getting pepper sprayed as part of an extra credit project in their criminal science technology class.

“This is a controlled and safe experience for the students and is completely voluntary,” the note concludes.

TODAY did not receive immediate comment after reaching out to the Barberton school superintendent and the police department.

RELATED:

What happened when 9 teens gave up their cellphones for a week

Teachers, parents debate use of fidget spinners in classrooms