SodaStream recalls 51,000 bottles due to explosion risk

SodaStream is recalling about 51,000 bottles because of possible risk of explosion.

The company’s one-liter, blue tinted plastic bottles are being pulled because of a manufacturing defect, according to statements by both SodaStream and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

sodastreamusa.com A close-up look at the information on the recalled SodaStream bottles.

The bottles can burst under pressure, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystanders, the company reported. No incidents nor injuries have been reported, but consumers are advised to stop using the bottles immediately.

In addition to the 51,000 bottles distributed in the United States, an additional 7,000 bottles were sold in Canada.

The recalled bottles have blue caps and bottoms and a “4/2020” expiration date printed on the warning label. They were sold in major retail stores and online since February 2016 for about $15.

For information about obtaining a refund, customers may call SodaStream at 866-272-9417 between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on weekdays. They also may go to www.sodastreamvoluntaryrecall.com to learn more information.