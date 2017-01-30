share tweet pin email

Tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams are no strangers to sibling rivalry, competing against one another in top-tier sporting events around the world.

But while the sisters don't hesitate to bring the competition courtside, when the match ends, it's all about the love.

Serena, 35, came out on top at yesterday's Australian Open final, beating Venus, 36, in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. But her first social media post after the win wasn't a brag. It was an homage to her older sister.

The top is never lonely when your best friend @venuswilliams is there. Here's to #23. What a night for our family. A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jan 28, 2017 at 8:35am PST

"The top is never lonely when your best friend @venuswilliams is there," Serena wrote in the caption. "Here's to #23. What a night for our family."

(The "23" she references would be her 23rd Grand Slam singles title — an Open-era record. Casual. This is also Serena's seventh Australian Open title.)

RELATED: Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

Venus followed suit with her own sisterly snap, which featured the two showing off their trophies (and beaming smiles).

And what a beautiful year it has been...more to come! @elevenbyvenus @serenawilliams A photo posted by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

"And what a beautiful year it has been ... more to come!" she wrote, also tagging her sister.

RELATED: Venus Williams to body-shamers: 'My body looks the way it is because I'm strong'

Talk about a power duo setting a powerful example. Congrats to you both on a game well played!