See Duchess Kate and Pippa Middleton as bridesmaids at 1991 wedding

Long before they turned heads around the world at the royal wedding of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and her little sister, Pippa Middleton, charmed a smaller crowd of relatives at the nuptials of their uncle.
The sisters served as bridesmaids in the 1991 family wedding, donning shiny pink gowns with short puffy sleeves and floral crowns, according to a video obtained by the Daily Mail.
Never-before-seen footage shows young Kate and Pippa Middleton as bridesmaidsPlay Video - 0:39
The video shows a smiling 9-year-old Kate, already waving to the cameras, and a slightly more glum, and fidgety, Pippa, then 7, as they pose for pictures with their uncle Gary Goldsmith and his bride, Miranda Foote.
The video also includes footage of the girls’ little brother, James, who served as a page boy for the wedding.
Two decades later, the two sisters would gain attention for another wedding, one that would capture the attention and hearts of the entire world.
At that April 2011 ceremony, the former Kate Middleton wed Prince William and the sisters again were at the center of attention, but in part because of a very well-fitting bridesmaid gown worn by Pippa.
These days, the Middletons have another family wedding to look forward to. Pippa is expected to get married to her longtime boyfriend, James Matthews. She and the British financier became engaged last summer.