Rokerthon 3: Al Roker's record-breaking quest gets crabby in Maryland

share tweet pin email

He's already been to three universities and helped students rack up four world records — and Al Roker's collegiate quest isn't over yet.

On Thursday, TODAY's weatherman-and-more is taking another school by storm!

Al helped the students of the University of Oklahoma set two Guinness World Records on Monday, led the class at Northern Michigan University to their own claim to fame on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, he organized the student body to a "T" — a big one — at the University of Tennessee.

And for day four of Rokerthon 3, Al's visited Loyola University Maryland with a fishy record in his sights — shellfishy.

In what will prove to be the most physically challenging event yet, Loyola's finest will attempt to make it in the Guinness World Record books with the biggest group crabwalk ever.

Northeastern University, in Boston, earned crabwalk bragging rights back in 2016, when they had 376 people take part in their event.

But nearly 500 students have gathered to earn the "Most People Crabwalking" honor at Loyola.

However, it won't be easy!

In order to claim the record, they have to maintain the proper walking posture — backsides facing the ground, but never touching the ground — for two full minutes.

Zach Pagano / TODAY Rockerthon at Loyola, March 30th 2017.

Can the loyal Loyola students do it? Stay tuned to TODAY this morning to see for yourself. But don't worry if you miss a moment. We'll have an update on the action right here.

Zach Pagano / TODAY

And keep in mind, Al's just warming up! Stay with us throughout the week for more Rokerthon 3 fun.