Too cute! New photo of Princess Charlotte released in honor of 2nd birthday

On the eve of her second birthday, a new photograph of Princess Charlotte was released by Kensington Palace to mark the occasion.

The new photo was taken in April by her mother on the grounds of the family’s countryside home in Norfolk, England.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow. 🎈 The photograph was taken in April by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk. The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 1, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow,” Kensington Palace said Monday in a press release that accompanied the picture, which also was shared through social media.

In the photograph, Charlotte is wearing a yellow Fair Isle cardigan with blue sheep around the neck and her hair is pulled to the side in a barrette.

“Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do,” the palace said in its statement.

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana is third in line to the British throne after her 3-year-old brother, Prince George, and their father, Prince William.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images Princess Charlotte, enjoying a service dog during a children's party for military families last fall in Canada.

Although her parents have kept the toddler out of the visible spotlight as much as possible, the young princess has made several public appearances recently. She was seen with her family at a Christmas church service, and last October, she charmed the world with her reaction to balloons, bubbles and service animals at a children’s party for military families during a royal visit to Canada.

The world may get another peek of Charlotte if the family releases photos from the upcoming wedding of her aunt, Pippa Middleton. The younger sister of the duchess will have Charlotte serve as a bridesmaid and Prince George as a page boy when she ties the knot with her fiancé, James Matthews, the palace announced last month.