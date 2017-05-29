Prince William reveals how he hopes to raise Prince George in new interview

share tweet pin email

Prince William is giving fans a peek into the life of his young family in a new interview.

As part of the "Heads Together" campaign, the prince spoke to British GQ about about his hopes for his children.

Knowing full well the pressures of growing up as the heir to the throne, the prince indicated that he hopes to alleviate some of that pressure for his own son.

As part of the @Heads_Together campaign, The Duke of Cambridge has been interviewed on mental health for the July edition of British GQ. The interview was conducted by mental health campaigner Alastair Campbell, who shares a common cause to tackle the taboo around mental health. His Royal Highness was photographed for the magazine with The Duchess, Prince George and Princess Charlotte by Norman Jean Roy at Kensington Palace in April.

"I want George to grow up in a real, living environment, I don't want him growing up behind palace walls, he has to be out there," he said. "The media make it harder but I will fight for them to have a normal life."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also photographed for the magazine with their children and beloved pup Lupo. The casual scene provided an intimate look inside the lives of one of the most photographed families in the world.

Prince William spoke about the importance of his family, saying, "I could not do my job without the stability of the family. Stability at home is so important to me. I want to bring up my children in a happy, stable, secure world and that is so important to both of us as parents."

While he's fostered that sense of stability in his own home, he did discuss missing his mother, Princess Diana.

"I would like to have had her advice. I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up," the prince said. "It makes me sad that she won't, that they will never know her."

Twenty years later, the loss still stings, but we would have to imagine his mother would be very proud indeed.

