Days after the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Prince William on Saturday did his best to offer comfort to those affected by the attack.

The Duke of Cambridge delivered his tribute at the Emirates FA Cup Final soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at London's Wembley Stadium.

The FA via Getty Images A hush fell over Wembley Stadium as they laid the wreaths in England's colors.

The prince, 34, who serves as the president of the Football Association, laid a wreath of flowers to honor the victims of the Manchester attack. He also took part in a minute of silence and offered a message of hope.

The FA via Getty Images Prince William observes a minute of silence in honor of the victims.

"We will never fear coming together to celebrate all that unites us," read a handwritten note by the prince posted to the Kensington Palace Twitter account. "In memory of the friends and family taken from us in Manchester."

@wembleystadium "We will never fear coming together to celebrate all that unites us. In memory of the friends and family taken from us in Manchester." pic.twitter.com/ZxJchEdH7V — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 27, 2017

He laid this note, along with the flowers, on the pitch.

Getty Images "We will never fear coming together to celebrate all that unites us," Prince William wrote.

Following last Monday's attack, which killed 22 people and injured dozens more, Prince William released a message saying that he, the Duchess of Cambridge and his brother Prince Harry were “left shocked and saddened by the tragedy.”

A message from The Duke of Cambridge following last night's attack in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/g8EWtuC2A8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 23, 2017

Grande herself posted an emotional letter on Friday, sharing that she would return to Manchester to perform a benefit concert to raise money for the victims and their families.

"We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win," she wrote.

She added, "Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."

