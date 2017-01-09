Prince William and Duchess Kate's holiday card revealed!

share tweet pin email

This is one way to extend the holiday season: The Christmas card sent out last year by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is currently making the rounds publicly.

Thanks to an Instagram post by a lucky recipient (ours obviously got lost in the mail!), the annual holiday greeting features a family photo taken during the group’s trip abroad last fall to Canada.

"A lovely surprise arrived in the mail!" the recipient wrote in a post late last week.

The photo shows 19-month-old Princess Charlotte and her 3-year-old big brother Prince George, held by their parents, and the entire group captivated by a balloon artist. The candid snap was taken at a garden party for military families.

If the photo appears familiar, it’s because the late September event was a highlight during the week-long visit Prince William and Duchess Kate took to the Great White North.

The garden party featured the world's first chance to see young Charlotte truly exhibiting her toddler spunk.

Both she and George were seen running around the grounds chasing after bubbles and enjoying a petting zoo and puppet show. Charlotte, in particular, expressed adorable exhilaration over a balloon arch that made her squeal, “pop!”