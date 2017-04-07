Prince Harry played with a little boy named Harry and it was adorable

share tweet pin email

It's an age-old question when guys greet each other: fist pound or high five?

When Prince Harry met a new little friend (also named Harry!) on Friday, they each took the opposite approach, resulting in an adorably awkward high five gone awry.

Getty Images Prince Harry and Invictus Games team trials spectator Harry Phillips, 2, shared an adorably awkward high five on Friday in Bath, England.

Prince Harry was in Bath, England, cheering on competitors vying for a spot in this year's Invictus Games when he shared a cute moment with spectator Harry Phillips, 2, who met the prince's high-five with a fist pound.

The two gave it another shot with the low-five, but the younger Harry stayed committed to the fist smack.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images Prince Harry and young Harry tried it again with a low-five, but little Harry stayed committed to the fist.

The younger Harry then plopped down on his backside, and was soon scooped up by Prince Harry for a quick mid-air spin as the two enjoyed a fun moment together.

Getty Images It looks like young Harry took a tumble after his greeting with Prince Harry, who soon picked him up and spun him around for a moment of fun with royalty.

The trials in Bath were a prelude to this year's Invictus Games, which will be held from Sept. 23-30 in Toronto, which also happens to be the home of Prince Harry's girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle.

The Invictus Games, an international athletic competition featuring wounded servicemen and women, were created by Prince Harry in 2014 after he visited the Colorado-based Warrior Games a year earlier.

