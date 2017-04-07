Prince Harry played with a little boy named Harry and it was adorable

It's an age-old question when guys greet each other: fist pound or high five?
When Prince Harry met a new little friend (also named Harry!) on Friday, they each took the opposite approach, resulting in an adorably awkward high five gone awry.
Prince Harry was in Bath, England, cheering on competitors vying for a spot in this year's Invictus Games when he shared a cute moment with spectator Harry Phillips, 2, who met the prince's high-five with a fist pound.
The two gave it another shot with the low-five, but the younger Harry stayed committed to the fist smack.
The younger Harry then plopped down on his backside, and was soon scooped up by Prince Harry for a quick mid-air spin as the two enjoyed a fun moment together.
The trials in Bath were a prelude to this year's Invictus Games, which will be held from Sept. 23-30 in Toronto, which also happens to be the home of Prince Harry's girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle.
The Invictus Games, an international athletic competition featuring wounded servicemen and women, were created by Prince Harry in 2014 after he visited the Colorado-based Warrior Games a year earlier.
