Usually President Obama is the center of attention in any room, but he ceded the spotlight to a longtime friend and aide during a wedding over the weekend.

Obama served as a dapper groomsman to aide Marvin Nicholson during his nuptials with Helen Pajcic at a private home in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night.

Chris Torres / 6 of Four Photography

Wedding planner Lorna Meehan of Amelia Weddings & Events released some photos showing the president on the altar and smiling with the happy couple.

Obama was flying solo as first lady Michelle Obama was not in attendance at the wedding, which was officiated by Secretary of State John Kerry. Nicholson previously worked with Kerry on his 2004 presidential campaign.

President Obama was a groomsman last night in Jacksonville. John Kerry officiated. The bride and groom had some BIG names. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/d0YkFSW6ZX — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) January 8, 2017

Nicholson has served as Obama's trip director, personal aide and frequent golfing buddy, according to The Washington Post.

The newly-married couple both worked on Obama's presidential campaign in 2008, and Pajcic also has worked in the Department of Education during Obama's tenure.

