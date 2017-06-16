Photos of Indiana woman helping blind Cubs fan hail a cab go viral

share tweet pin email

No good deed goes unnoticed. One woman’s selfless act of kindness went viral after an onlooker shared photos of her helping a blind man hail a cab after a Chicago Cubs game.

Ryan Hamilton/Facebook Chicago resident Ryan Hamilton captured a heartwarming moment between strangers at Wrigley Field on June 3.

“Wanted to give a shout-out to this girl,” Chicago resident Ryan Hamilton wrote on Facebook. “No idea who she is, but we are in Wrigleyville on the rooftop of Old Crow Smokehouse. There was a blind Cubs fan trying to hail a cab for several minutes until the lady came up and asked him if he needed help hailing a cab. She stood there with him until one pulled up. Awesome to see such kindness in a world that the media portrays so much hate in. Share freely in hopes that her kindness spreads.”

Local media reports have identified the woman as Casey Spelman, 26, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and the man as Yusef Dale, an assistant U.S. attorney in Chicago. In the photos, Spelman is seen standing next to Dale as she tries to flag down a cab. In one photo, the pair hug goodbye as a car pulls up.

Ryan Hamilton/Facebook Indianapolis woman Casey Spelman hailed a cab for a blind Cubs fan on June 3.

Hamilton’s post has been shared more than 12,600 times since he shared it on June 3.

“It's crazy how the power of social media and networking has caused this to take off,” Hamilton told TODAY of the immense attention the photos have gotten. “To think of all of the people that have seen the post or the images or how many people have been inspired by it is kind of mind-boggling.”

Spelman has not yet responded to TODAY's request for comment.

People have commended the young woman for her kind actions and heralded the incident as a feel-good moment among otherwise tough times.

“It's great to see acts of kindness in these times of hate and not looking out for your fellow humans,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“This just made our day!!” another wrote. “Thank you Casey for being a real human being!! In this day and age it is so rare to see compassion with nothing expected in return. Karma will repay your kindness!"