See President Obama's final moments at the White House

It's official: The movers have come and gone and the Obamas have left the White House.
Former Chief Official White House Photographer Pete Souza, who documented Obama's presidency, posted his final photos of the former president bidding farewell to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
In one photo, President Obama steps out of the Oval Office for the final time as president. In another, he waves goodbye from the steps of Executive One following Donald Trump's inauguration.
"What a great experience I've had the past eight years," Souza wrote in one of the captions.
Souza posted the photos from his Instagram account, where he explained his old photos of the 44th president will remain visible on his other account, @petesouza44. The dedicated photographer, like the president he served, plans to take a much-needed break.
"I may not post that much initially as I try to take a little break, sleep late, do whatever my wife wants me to do, go to the gym every day, see some concerts, watch some movies, read some books, drink some wine...you get the idea," he wrote.
Speaking of new social accounts, Trump has already taken over at @POTUS on Twitter, while Obama has returned to his old account, @BarackObama, writing on Twitter, "Is this thing still on?"
The Obamas have said they plan to stay in Washington, D.C. and have reportedly rented a nine-bedroom mansion in the Kalorama neighborhood.