Bradley Herbst came up with a creative way to spend time with his teenage daughter: no texting or social media on the way to school or he’ll embarrass her by walking her into school wearing an outrageous costume. The father of two snaps photos every day in a new getup before taking her to school. The costumes have been a hit on social media and a way for him to get some much needed father-daughter time. NBC’s Kerry Sanders has TODAY’s Feel Good Friday feature.