Lance Armstrong has just announced that he’s engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Anna Hansen.

The cyclist, 45, shared a photo of the two of them on a boat on a lake in Austin, Texas, after he put a ring on it.

She said..... YES!!!! A post shared by Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) on May 23, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

The sun is shining on Hansen’s hair, they’re flashing each other a warm smile ... this really is the picture of love.

“She said..... YES!!!!” the groom-to-be wrote.

Armstrong and Hansen have been together for more than nine years. He celebrated their relationship in a sweet anniversary post back in January.

Nine years ago today I met this amazing woman in Denver, Colorado. As y'all can imagine, the last half of those nine years hasn't exactly been smooth. She's been a pillar of strength and love for me and our entire family. Happy Anniversary babe. I love you! A post shared by Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) on Jan 31, 2017 at 3:42pm PST

“She's been a pillar of strength and love for me and our entire family,” he wrote of Hansen, with whom he has a 7-year-old son, Max, and a 6-year-old daughter, Olivia.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Armstrong is ready to go on one great ride with his future wife.

Armstrong was previously married to Kristin Richard. They have three children together: 17-year-old son Luke and 15-year-old twin daughters Grace and Isabelle. Armstrong was also once engaged to singer Sheryl Crow.

Congrats to Armstrong and Hansen on their happy news!

