News

Lance Armstrong is engaged to longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen

TODAY

Lance Armstrong has just announced that he’s engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Anna Hansen.

The cyclist, 45, shared a photo of the two of them on a boat on a lake in Austin, Texas, after he put a ring on it.

She said..... YES!!!!

A post shared by Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) on

The sun is shining on Hansen’s hair, they’re flashing each other a warm smile ... this really is the picture of love.

“She said..... YES!!!!” the groom-to-be wrote.

Armstrong and Hansen have been together for more than nine years. He celebrated their relationship in a sweet anniversary post back in January.

“She's been a pillar of strength and love for me and our entire family,” he wrote of Hansen, with whom he has a 7-year-old son, Max, and a 6-year-old daughter, Olivia.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Armstrong is ready to go on one great ride with his future wife.

Armstrong was previously married to Kristin Richard. They have three children together: 17-year-old son Luke and 15-year-old twin daughters Grace and Isabelle. Armstrong was also once engaged to singer Sheryl Crow.

Congrats to Armstrong and Hansen on their happy news!

More Sports videos

RELATED

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.

More: News Sports

TOP