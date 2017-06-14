share tweet pin email

As a jury continues to deliberate in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial, former "Cosby Show" star Keshia Knight Pulliam continued to voice her support for her former TV dad, saying his "spirit hasn't been broken."

"At the end of the day I truly believe you're innocent until proven guilty, and that's just not the man that I ever experienced,'' Pulliam told TODAY exclusively on Wednesday.

"I just thought about it, how would I want to be treated if God forbid I was in that situation?"

Pulliam, 38, played Rudy Huxtable, the youngest of the Huxtable children, on "The Cosby Show" from 1984-92. She has shown continued support for Cosby since the beginning of his sexual assault trial.

Her comments come as a jury in Pennsylvania on Wednesday will resume deliberations for a third day in the sexual assault case against Cosby. The 79-year-old has been charged with with drugging and molesting Temple University staffer Andrea Costand at his home in 2004.

The 44-year-old Costand is one of dozens of women who have lodged similar accusations against Cosby in the past two years, allegations that he has denied.

Pulliam arrived with Cosby at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, at the start of the two-week trial on June 4, saying she was there as a friend.

"It's easy to be there for someone when things are good, when business is good, when money is good, when all of these things (are good),'' she said. "I just felt like I wanted to do what I would have wanted to receive."

Cosby has remained upbeat during the trial, she said.

"My interactions with him, he's been in good spirits,'' she said. "I was grateful to see his spirit hadn't been broken as a result of this process because it's arduous. There's nothing happy, there's nothing good about it for either side."

Asked if her opinion of Cosby would change if he is found guilty, Pulliam, who gave birth to a baby girl in January, said she'd have to "cross that bridge when I come to it."

"I'll be disappointed, however it won't change the love because when you have family, people falter, people make mistakes, things happen, but in no way is that condoning sexual assault.

"It's nothing that I take lightly or that I condone in any way shape or form, but he's still a person, he's still a husband, a parent, someone's son," she said.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.