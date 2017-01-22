Kellyanne Conway: President Trump has a 'great relationship' with intelligence community

share tweet pin email

On Friday, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. The results of the November election were a surprise to many — including to Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway.

While she wasn’t “shocked” that Trump triumphed over Hillary Clinton, she was a little surprised by the “intensity with which Donald Trump carried some of these areas or came really close to carrying areas that had been elusive to Republicans for a very long time,” she told Willie Geist in a Sunday TODAY interview that took place before the inauguration.

RELATED: Kellyanne Conway: WH spokesman gave ‘alternative facts’ on inauguration crowd

Still, Conway felt confident of Trump’s chances in the weeks leading up to Election Day. “I knew starting October 22nd that he would win and told him,” she said.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Kellyanne Conway on Obamacare replacement: No one will go without health coverage Play Video - 2:30 Kellyanne Conway on Obamacare replacement: No one will go without health coverage Play Video - 2:30

Despite his victory, Trump entered office with a historically low approval rating, based on the results of an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. Does that concern Conway?

RELATED: Kellyanne Conway says President-elect Trump's tweets sometimes get 'twisted'

“What concerns me about those poll numbers is very simple. It's part of how we got there with him,” she answered. “The question for everyone who covers him and who thinks about him is, What is the line between thoughtful criticism and skepticism and, you know, flat-out denial and delegitimization of what just happened?”

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Donald Trump has a list of countries that will undergo 'extreme vetting,' Kellyanne Conway says Play Video - 0:55 Donald Trump has a list of countries that will undergo 'extreme vetting,' Kellyanne Conway says Play Video - 0:55

Trump has had an uneasy relationship with the intelligence community, initially questioning reports that Russia tried to influence the election. He denied there was a “feud” during a tour of the CIA on Saturday, and Conway suggested the same while speaking with Geist.

“He has a great relationship with the intelligence community,” she said.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Kellyanne Conway: Being raised by strong women taught me to be independent Play Video - 2:25 Kellyanne Conway: Being raised by strong women taught me to be independent Play Video - 2:25

When it was mentioned that Trump has frequently insulted intelligence agencies, Conway disagreed.

“[President] Trump has received many intelligence briefings. The PDB, the presidential daily briefing, which is more of a product than an actual event. But he also has received other intelligence briefings. And he has kept his mouth shut about them. Why all these leaks from other people?”

RELATED: Kellyanne Conway celebrates inauguration sporting 'Trump Revolutionary Wear'

Watch the videos for more of Willie Geist’s conversation with Kellyanne Conway, including how she feels about the way “Saturday Night Live” portrays her.