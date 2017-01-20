share tweet pin email

It’s no secret that President-elect Donald Trump is active on Twitter and uses the social media site as a platform to speak his mind and address his critics. And though he will have his hands full in the White House, he may not necessarily change his Twitter habits.

“Donald Trump's social media platforms are a very powerful way for him to communicate and connect directly with people,” Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway told Willie Geist in an interview scheduled to air this weekend on Sunday TODAY.

“And sometimes what he has said gets distorted or jaundiced or outright twisted into unrecognizable fashion,” she continued. “We've all experienced that. People take a snippet or a headline and really bastardize it, which I think is unfortunate. I know it's great clickbait. And I know it's great for some ratings.”

Trump’s tweets often make news — his responses to “Saturday Night Live” sketches and Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech are two recent examples. Conway told Geist that Trump does not answer every bit of criticism directed at him, but he will “possibly engage pop culture” while in office.

“He rarely draws first blood,” she said. “But, again, why was it okay for President Obama — everybody swooned and thought it was a wonderful idea that he would engage pop culture on his own terms, and if Donald Trump does it a little bit differently through his social media platforms everybody feigns shock and dismay?”

For more of Geist’s conversation with Conway, tune in to Sunday TODAY. On Friday morning, TODAY will bring you inauguration coverage as Trump gets set to become president of the United States.