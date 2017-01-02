share tweet pin email

Don't panic TODAY fans, you didn't accidentally wake up in 1997 — Katie Couric is back!

"It just feels like I never left,'' the former TODAY co-anchor said Monday as she returned to the anchor chair beside Matt Lauer for the first time in a decade.

The pair reunited for a week-long return as Couric fills in for Savannah Guthrie, who is on maternity leave.

"Welcome back to Studio 1A, January 1997, apparently?" Lauer joked at the opening of the show.

Flashback! @mlauer and @katiecouric together at the TODAY anchor desk in 1997 and this morning in 2017! pic.twitter.com/g4zBrnHDlB — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 2, 2017

Couric, who was a TODAY co-anchor from 1991 to 2006, recalled Lauer's very first day with her in 1997 while watching a flashback clip.

"Apparently we had the same hairstyle,'' Couric said. "That was really scary."

"Not any more for me,'' Lauer joked, pointing to his shaved head.

We’re so excited @katiecouric is co-hosting with @mattlauernbc this week! Walk down memory lane with us as we look back at some of her most fun moments on TODAY. A video posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

As much as things have changed in 20 years, at least one thing has stayed the same.

"My side of the desk is a pigsty, and yours is all neat and tidy,'' she said. "Some things never change."

Members of the TODAY family and fans were also happy to see a familiar face.

Getting ready for a @TODAYshow live shot from DFW Airport and look who's on my monitor! @katiecouric & @MLauer pic.twitter.com/L9M6cVQ1t0 — Janet Shamlian (@JanetShamlian) January 2, 2017

My childhood mornings were defined by watching @katiecouric and @MLauer deliver the news, so excited to see them back together today! — Nina Leff (@nleff18) January 2, 2017

@TheTodayShow .. loving this show today that old magic is back welcome back @katiecouric — johnny campisi (@jc75243) January 2, 2017

Seeing @katiecouric on #Today this AM means all is right with the world. She's still got it! https://t.co/LRUC7u6d3h — Rochelle (@doc_ro) January 2, 2017

Couric also made sure to give Lauer a proper greeting before the show, jokingly lining the makeup room with signed publicity shots of herself.

"You know this would be hysterical if this weren't exactly the way the makeup room looked when she worked here,'' Lauer said. "This is vandalism."

The two also reminisced as Lauer celebrates his 20th anniversary with TODAY this month.

"It went by so fast,'' Lauer said. "But that means it's a good thing. That means it's been fun and interesting and challenging, and it all started with you in 1997."

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.