share tweet pin email

While visiting Germany in her first visit overseas as a member of the presidential staff, Ivanka Trump downplayed front-page headlines there calling her a “loyal accomplice” to her father.

“I don’t like the word ‘accomplice’ because in this context, I don’t know that that’s productive,” she said in an exclusive interview with NBC News' White House correspondent Hallie Jackson.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 'I don't like the word 'accomplice,'' Ivanka Trump tells TODAY in exclusive interview Play Video - 0:46 'I don't like the word 'accomplice,'' Ivanka Trump tells TODAY in exclusive interview Play Video - 0:46

“One of the things that I value about my father, as first a businessman and now as the leader of our country, is that he curates ideas and he likes to hear from people with divergent viewpoints. And that’s not always true in politics. It’s actually seldom true.”

Trump’s trip abroad came at the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to participate in a women’s summit on Tuesday.

Ahead of her visit, the German newspaper, Berliner Zeitung, ran a story with a headline that translates into "First Whisperer," and questioned her role in her father's administration.

Excerpts from Hallie Jackson's interview with Ivanka Trump will air Tuesday evening on NBC Nightly News, and on TODAY on Wednesday morning.