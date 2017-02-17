It's raining men! Check out Matt's co-hosts for next week

Set your alarms now, TODAY viewers!
Savannah Guthrie is still out on maternity leave, which means Matt Lauer needed some amazing star power next to him to kick off the show. And we found it!
Lester Holt, Bryant Gumbel to co-anchor TODAY with Matt next weekPlay Video - 0:44
Lester Holt, Bryant Gumbel to co-anchor TODAY with Matt next weekPlay Video - 0:44
More video
Gwen Stefani talks ‘The Voice’ season 12, her spiritual journey and Blake Shelton
Keith Morrison of ‘Dateline’ can now be the voice of your Waze app
Kathie Lee and Hoda love this 7-year-old Lester Holt fan
Savannah Guthrie co-wrote a children’s book: Get a first look at the cover!
Next week, following the Presidents Day holiday, Matt will be joined with some of the greatest co-hosts out there.
And they're all men!
Here's the lineup:
Tuesday: Bryant Gumbel
Wednesday: Willie Geist
Thursday: Lester Holt
Friday: Carson Daly
More Trending videos
Is the Snuggie a blanket or an article of clothing? Court lays down the law
Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch unveil oatmeal versions of their cereals
Wife accidentally donates her husband's secret $8,000 stash to Goodwill
Tokyo is recycling digital devices into 2020 Olympic game medals
"It's guys' week!" said Daly on TODAY after the announcement.
RELATED: Welcome back! Meredith Vieira returns to TODAY as guest anchor all week
We can't wait to see what these guys have in store!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.