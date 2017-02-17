It's raining men! Check out Matt's co-hosts for next week

share tweet pin email

Set your alarms now, TODAY viewers!

Savannah Guthrie is still out on maternity leave, which means Matt Lauer needed some amazing star power next to him to kick off the show. And we found it!

Next week, following the Presidents Day holiday, Matt will be joined with some of the greatest co-hosts out there.

And they're all men!

TODAY Bryant Gumbel and Lester Holt will be taking the seat alongside Matt Lauer on TODAY.

Here's the lineup:

Tuesday: Bryant Gumbel

Wednesday: Willie Geist

Thursday: Lester Holt

Friday: Carson Daly

"It's guys' week!" said Daly on TODAY after the announcement.

We can't wait to see what these guys have in store!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.