Former President George H.W. Bush received a special hospital visit from a familiar face, his son, who gave a promising update about his dad.

“Pleased to report that 41 is joyful, strong, and ready to come home soon,” former President George W. Bush wrote in an Instagram post of their bonding session.

Bush’s father has been recovering at a hospital since last Friday, when he was admitted for pneumonia.

Big morale boost from a high level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder. pic.twitter.com/ekX4VyG2aO — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) April 20, 2017

The elder Bush, 92, also posted the same photo in a tweet that described his joy over the visit.

“Big morale boost from a high level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder,” he wrote.

Bush’s hospitalization is the second time this year that the former president has been hospitalized for pneumonia. A previous battle also required medical attention in January.

But Bush was released in time to be the honorary coin-flipper at this year’s Super Bowl in Houston.

Earlier this month, Bush was paid a visit at his Houston home by yet another former president, his White House successor Bill Clinton.

“We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks,” Clinton said in a tweet that included a photo from the visit.