Former President George H.W. Bush received a special hospital visit from a familiar face, his son, who gave a promising update about his dad.
“Pleased to report that 41 is joyful, strong, and ready to come home soon,” former President George W. Bush wrote in an Instagram post of their bonding session.
Bush’s father has been recovering at a hospital since last Friday, when he was admitted for pneumonia.
The elder Bush, 92, also posted the same photo in a tweet that described his joy over the visit.
“Big morale boost from a high level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder,” he wrote.
Bush’s hospitalization is the second time this year that the former president has been hospitalized for pneumonia. A previous battle also required medical attention in January.
But Bush was released in time to be the honorary coin-flipper at this year’s Super Bowl in Houston.
George H.W. Bush back in Houston hospital for mild case of pneumoniaPlay Video - 1:51
George H.W. Bush back in Houston hospital for mild case of pneumoniaPlay Video - 1:51
More video
ISIS reportedly claims responsibility for Paris attack that left 1 officer dead
North Korea threatens ‘super mighty pre-emptive strike’ against US
Aaron Hernandez’s death ruled a suicide; Brain to be donated to CTE research
Missing Tennessee student Elizabeth Thomas found safe, teacher arrested
Earlier this month, Bush was paid a visit at his Houston home by yet another former president, his White House successor Bill Clinton.
RELATED: Presidential pals! Bill Clinton's paid a visit to George H.W. Bush to catch up on "old times"
“We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks,” Clinton said in a tweet that included a photo from the visit.