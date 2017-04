share tweet pin email

Hallie Jackson is sitting in for Willie Geist this week and has a run-through of the Highs and Lows of the week, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s response after Matthew Perry revealed he beat him up in school, the kangaroo who had a case of road rage, the 16-year-old from Bosnia who broke 111 cement bricks with his head, and the poor reviews that the bust of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is getting.