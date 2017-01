share tweet pin email

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including former President George W. Bush struggling with a poncho during President Donald Trump’s inauguration, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s delightfully awkward moment with Sen. Al Franken, the man who proved his luggage was the proper size to fit in an overhead compartment, and the Black Friday-level stampede that happened before last week’s Packers-Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium in Texas.