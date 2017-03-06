George W. Bush’s life these days is a little different than it was when he was serving as president of the United States a decade ago. He’s still the boss — at least, he’s the boss is in his family — but his day-to-day activities aren’t as stressful. Goodbye, press conferences and important meetings, and hello, ice cream and video games!
Bush is simply catering to his two granddaughters, 3-year-old Mila and 1-year-old Poppy, whose mom is TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager.
“He’s a spoiling grandfather. Spoiling,” his wife, former first lady Laura Bush, told People magazine for its current issue.
The 43rd president won’t dispute it. “You want to play a video game, I’m the guy,” he said.
“You want to eat ice cream?” Laura Bush chimed in.
“I’m the guy,” he answered. “I’m probably undermining every lesson that Jenna and (her husband) Henry are trying to teach little Mila but, you know, what the heck?”
He does have his limits. You want to have a princess tea party? Sorry ... he is NOT the guy.
“Not quite there,” Bush quipped. “I mean, I’m sensitive now. But not that sensitive.”
It makes sense that he has veto power on tea parties, since his grandchildren call him “El Jefe” — Spanish for “the boss.” Better to not cross the boss, even if you are related to him.
Games and parties aside, Bush is also passing down a favorite hobby of his, painting, to Mila, for whom he’s set up a kid-size easel in his art studio.
“I’ll paint and she’ll paint. It’s really fun,” he said.
It’s no secret that Bush enjoys to paint. He put his skills to good use for his new book, "Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors,” which honors military veterans.
It's his work as an artist that may have made him more sensitive, he told People. Just don't expect him to be sipping out of a kiddie tea cup anytime soon.
