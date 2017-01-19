'Your prayers are working': George W. Bush shares heartwarming update on parents' health

share tweet pin email

The country has been keeping former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush, in their thoughts this week after both were hospitalized with respiratory ailments.

Everyone from their granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager to former President Bill Clinton has been sending well wishes and Thursday, former President George W. Bush posted a touching update on his parents to his Instagram.

Your prayers are working: 41 and Mom are doing much better today and fighting on. Thanks for your messages of love and support for Mother and Dad. @Laurawbush and I look forward to representing them at the Inauguration tomorrow while they continue to recover in Houston. A photo posted by George W. Bush (@georgewbush) on Jan 19, 2017 at 11:54am PST

“Your prayers are working: 41 and Mom are doing much better today and fighting on,” he wrote in the post Thursday afternoon. “Thanks for your messages of love and support for Mother and Dad. [Laura Bush] and I look forward to representing them at the Inauguration tomorrow while they continue to recover in Houston.”

The message was accompanied by a poignant photo of the 43rd U.S. president holding his father’s hand, as his mother looks on.

TODAY correspondent Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of George W. Bush, became emotional on the show Thursday as she offered comment on her grandparents.

“I can’t stop thinking about the fact that they just want to be together,” she told Matt Lauer.

The previous day she sent her love to her “Gamps,” adding, “You’re probably not watching but if you are, may we make you laugh. Or make you humiliated, one or the other, either one could be good medicine.”

George H.W. Bush, 92, was hospitalized last Saturday for shortness of breath. He underwent a procedure Wednesday to address respiratory problems stemming from pneumonia.

In an update Thursday, a family spokesman said Bush “had a good night's rest and remains in stable condition in the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital.

“His medical team is actively evaluating him for extubation, and we are hopeful he will be discharged from the ICU in a few days," the statement noted.

Barbara Bush, 91, was hospitalized Tuesday and was diagnosed with bronchitis. She reported feeling “1,000% better” Thursday morning thanks to “antibiotics and some good rest,” according to the statement.