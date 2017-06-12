If you're on a flight with Jimmy Carter, there's a good chance you will get a handshake from the nation's second-oldest living president.
Carter, 92, continued his folksy tradition of shaking hands with people during a Delta flight from Washington, D.C. to Atlanta on Thursday, which was captured on video by passenger James Parker Sheffield of Atlanta.
With a Secret Service agent in tow, Carter made his way down the aisle before takeoff, smiling and glad-handing one passenger after another.
Flyers (presumably from across the political spectrum) enjoyed their greeting from the 39th president, including a woman who gushed, "I love you Jimmy Carter."
Many others commented on the kindness of the gesture by Carter.
Shaking hands on flights is apparently a regular ritual for Carter. Everyone from an Atlanta Constitution-Journal reporter to comedian Hannibal Burress to everyday travelers have stories about being greeted by the former president.
While the average 92-year-old person is not flying too frequently, Carter still keeps a fairly busy schedule.
His latest handshake-filled flight came four days after he was awarded the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service.
Two days before, he attended the funeral of Gregg Allman, of the Allman Brothers Band.
