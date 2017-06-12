share tweet pin email

If you're on a flight with Jimmy Carter, there's a good chance you will get a handshake from the nation's second-oldest living president.

Carter, 92, continued his folksy tradition of shaking hands with people during a Delta flight from Washington, D.C. to Atlanta on Thursday, which was captured on video by passenger James Parker Sheffield of Atlanta.

Jimmy Carter is on my plane to DC from ATL and just shook every hand of every passenger. #swoon #atl #delta pic.twitter.com/y6otolbhPj — JamesParkerSheffield (@JayShef) June 8, 2017

With a Secret Service agent in tow, Carter made his way down the aisle before takeoff, smiling and glad-handing one passenger after another.

Flyers (presumably from across the political spectrum) enjoyed their greeting from the 39th president, including a woman who gushed, "I love you Jimmy Carter."

Many others commented on the kindness of the gesture by Carter.

True sweetness in this man... https://t.co/8Ol6BB12gB — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 11, 2017

Jimmy has always been a shining example of how a President should behave in public https://t.co/X9DWFCNEJY — {{{{sports,etc}}}} (@ChiTownSports) June 11, 2017

Is there a more likable human being on the planet than Jimmy Carter? How people can say being president is, like, 10th on your resume? https://t.co/2Qm94ftqWW — David Hale (@DavidHaleESPN) June 11, 2017

Shaking hands on flights is apparently a regular ritual for Carter. Everyone from an Atlanta Constitution-Journal reporter to comedian Hannibal Burress to everyday travelers have stories about being greeted by the former president.

Standard Operating Procedure for Jimmy....I have been a recipient of his graciousness in such a setting.... https://t.co/NUq54UZ9M7 — Andy McDowell (@AirspaceDude) June 10, 2017

While the average 92-year-old person is not flying too frequently, Carter still keeps a fairly busy schedule.

His latest handshake-filled flight came four days after he was awarded the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service.

Two days before, he attended the funeral of Gregg Allman, of the Allman Brothers Band.

