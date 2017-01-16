share tweet pin email

Who said doing farm work in a barn can't be fun?

Jay Lavery, 50, showed that taking care of everyday chores doesn't have to be all drudgery when he took a video of himself dancing to Sia's "Cheap Thrills" while tending to the goats in a barn on his farm in Sharon Springs, New York.

"I figure when everyone's depressed in the middle of winter, I like doing something stupid to make people smile,'' Lavery told TODAY.

Lavery has been doing silly videos for a while but usually just shared them with friends on Facebook. On Dec. 30, he decided to let the whole world in on his dance moves.

"Right now everyone is kind of looking for something that is not political, that is just putting you in your happy place,'' he said.

His performance has also inspired many people fighting chronic pain or serious back issues.

In his Facebook post, he wrote that he suffered a traumatic back injury 15 years ago that required multiple surgeries, including a spinal fusion. Yoga, meditation, and, of course, dancing have served as his primary alternatives to pain medication.

He also has gotten feedback from people who can appreciate multiple aspects of his video.

"People who love goats and farming, people who have back issues, people who are getting older, even people who just love hay have reached out,'' he said. "I know it's probably only about 5 percent because of me."

A native New Yorker, he moved upstate in 2011 after living for 26 years in New York City to create the Permaculture Inn, a cooperative learning facility for organic and sustainable farming, hospitality and living.

"Obviously I love this,'' he said. "It's the hardest job I've ever had, but I'm in the most love that I've ever been in."

He even showed that everyday barn work doesn't have to be boring.

"Unfortunately I don't dance all the time,'' he said before laughing.

