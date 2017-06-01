share tweet pin email

Ask an adult to spell the word "nyctinasty" under the glare of the spotlight at the Scripps National Spelling Bee and it might not be pretty.

For 6-year-old Edith Fuller, it was E-A-S-Y.

Fuller became the youngest competitor in Spelling Bee history on Wednesday, nailing the words "nyctinasty" and "tapas" in her two rounds.

The home-schooled girl from Tulsa, Oklahoma, ended up getting eliminated from Thursday's finals due to her score on a written test.

But the little "spellebrity" definitely made her mark on the judges and fans.

There were no other spellers among the field of 291 younger than 8 years old, and the majority of the competitors are six to eight years older than Fuller.

Fuller turned 6 last month, making her a few months younger than the previous record-setter, Akash Vukoti, who competed last year.

At a press conference before the competition, Fuller sat with her parents, Annie and Justin, and fielded questions with the poise of someone three (or four) times her age.

"It feels really exciting," she told the smitten reporters.

She was then asked if she wanted to come back next year.

"I do if I don't win this time,'' she said.

Edith was only 5 when she qualified for the National Spelling Bee by winning the Green Country Regional Spelling Bee in Oklahoma in March. Her winning word was "jnana," which means "knowledge."

And future competitors better watch: Edith is the oldest of four and plans on passing her jnana on to her three younger brothers.

"I want to start teaching them, and maybe William might want to go to the Spelling Bee, too,'' she said.

