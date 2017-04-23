What's better than crushing a tough race and seeing your loved ones on the sidelines? Seeing Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the sidelines!
(We imagine. The most strenuous exercise this reporter has done today is a coffee run.)
The royal trio kicked off the 2017 London Marathon on Sunday (they got to press a large button!), then camped out at a cheering point to support the runners. Officially, they were representing Heads Together, their mental health initiative and the London Marathon's official Charity of the Year.
Unofficially, they were nailing the cheerleader game.
They flashed the requisite sports gestures ...
... They donned giant foam fingers ...
... They kept the people hydrated ...
... The people kept them hydrated ...
... They awarded medals at the finish line ...
... And they doled out high-fives to even the most, ahem, interesting characters.
More than 40,000 people took part in today's 26.2-mile race. Many were wearing headbands in support of Heads Together, William, Kate and Harry’s campaign to end stigma surrounding mental health.
Their support of the cause has taken a personal tone lately, as both William and Harry have come forward about their struggles to cope with the untimely death of their mother, the late Princess Diana.
Harry, the Patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust, presented the elite runners in the marathon with trophies, and good (and meaningful) times were had by all.
Congrats to the runners on a spectacular achievement!