It's hard to imagine TODAY without Matt Lauer — and it's easy to see why.

With Friday's show, Matt's officially been an anchor in Studio 1A for 20 years!

From his first days as an co-anchor alongside Katie Couric — who happens to be back this week filling in for Savannah Guthrie, who is on maternity leave — to his recent stretch alongside Savannah Guthrie, Matt's seen and done it all on the show.

Sending all kinds of love to @MLauer on his 20th @TODAYshow anniversary. A class act, great friend and once in a generation talent — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) January 6, 2017

And on Friday morning, we're celebrating that record-setting run.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY We're celebrating Matt Lauer's record-setting run.

"So many high points and so many low points," Katie teased as the show opened. "I'm just so excited to celebrate you."

TODAY

As Matt told her earlier this week, the time he's spent covering breaking news, traveling the world and interviewing dignitaries and celebrities alike has simply flown by.

"But that means it's a good thing," he explained. "That means it's been fun and interesting and challenging, and it all started with you in 1997."

Speaking of 1997, here's a quick flashback to Matt's very first day as co-anchor.

As @mlauer celebrates 20 years on TODAY, check out his first day on the job! #ML20 pic.twitter.com/n21kSDrPQA — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 6, 2017

Matt's known for tackling the tough topics and the lighter moments with equal ease, and that's something his peers applaud.

"The toughness comes with the questions," Tom Brokaw said in a taped salute. "He doesn't allow you any wiggle room."

In that same piece, Savannah noted, "The thing that always comes through with Matt is his humanity."

But for Al Roker, who's often been Matt's partner in adventure over the years, it's all about the laughs: "Abbott and Costello, Laurel and Hardy, Lauer and Al Roker!"

Meanwhile, there were a few surprises in store as the show rolled on Friday.

TODAY TODAY staffers donned special "20" t-shirts and gathered on the plaza to cheer Matt during the 8 o'clock hour.

After a flashback to his best moments aired, the whole gang — including Savannah and Dylan Dreyer, who've been out on maternity leave — showed up on the plaza to cheer him on.

The group was joined by dozens of TODAY staffers, who donned special "20" shirts and formed a human tunnel to salute the 59-year-old TV icon. There were high-fives, hugs and smiles all around.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY Savannah Guthrie returned to TODAY to surprise Matt and join in the celebration of his big day.

Of course, we here at 30 Rock are not the only ones cheering Matt's milestone.

A star-studded group of familiar faces had something to say about it, too.

Elton John, Tom Hanks, Jon Hamm and Annette Bening are among the celebrities who sent their regards — and barbs — Matt's way.

Matt Lauer assumed the anchor chair Jan. 6, 1997. And it's been quite the ride since; he's interviewed three sitting presidents, broadcasted from seven Olympic Games and circled the world more than 10 times.

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt Lauer gets his beard trimmed live on air to celebrate the end of "No Shave November" on Dec. 2, 2013. NBC / NBC

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, and Matt Lauer bundle up before the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 28, 2013. NBC / NBC

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt sat down with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford and his brother in an interview that aired Nov. 19, 2013, in which Ford admitted his flaws, but blasted his critics and insisted he was fit to serve. Ford, who has admitted to smoking crack cocaine and driving drunk, called the actions "very few isolated incidents." AP / AP

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt, along with TODAY's other male anchors, grew a beard during "No Shave November" on Nov. 11, 2013. NBC / NBC

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Natalie Morales, Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer, and Al Roker wear fake beards on Oct. 31, 2013. NBC / NBC

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt dresses as C.J. Parker, the iconic character played by Pam Anderson in "Baywatch," on TODAY's Halloween show on Oct. 31, 2013. AP / AP

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt tries out a pair of skis on the plaza on Oct. 29, 2013, as TODAY starts counting down to the Sochi Olympics in February on NBC. Reuters / Reuters

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt wears fox ears as he watches Ylvis perform on TODAY on Oct. 11, 2013. Getty Images / Getty Images

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt Lauer sat down with Miley Cyrus on the TODAY show Oct. 7, 2013, for a conversation in which the singer said she'd heard that "old" people, like those over 40, "don't have sex anymore." Upon learning that Matt was 55, Miley added: "Oh, well then, you're really, definitely, not sexual." NBC News / NBC News

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt with Robert De Niro on the TODAY show on Sept. 13, 2013. Getty Images / Getty Images

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt gets pierced by his secret Santa gift from Savannah -- a cactus -- on Dec. 14. 2012. TODAY / TODAY

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt sits with Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker to host the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 22, 2012. NBC News / NBC News

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt appears on the Hurricane Sandy: Coming Together fundraiser that benefitted Red Cross relief efforts on Nov. 2, 2012. NBC News / NBC News

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt "surfs" his way to Studio 1A in style on Oct. 26. NBC News / NBC News

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt Lauer strolls with Facebook chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif. on Oct. 4, 2012. Mark Harnack/Facebook / Mark Harnack/Facebook

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt Lauer recreates the iconic photo of Michael Jordan's incredible dunk, in a segment which aired on TODAY on Aug. 14, 2012.

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Meredith Vieira comes back to join Matt during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. NBC News / NBC News

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt takes a photo with Savannah, Natalie and Al high above London from the London Eye on July 31, 2012 while there covering the Summer Olympics. NBC News / NBC News

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt offers a warm welcome to Savannah Guthrie on her first official day as co-anchor on July 9, 2012. NBC News / NBC News

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Justin Bieber helps Matt join Twitter on June 15, harnassing the power of the young star's social reach: "I want to find out the power of Bieber," Matt said. NBC News / NBC News

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt shares a tender moment with Howard Stern on May 10, 2012. NBC News / NBC News

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt Lauer chats with actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who stayed in character while promoting his film, "The Dictator," on May 7, 2012. NBC News / NBC News

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt joins Savannah Guthrie and Amy Robach in Studio 1A for a laugh on April 20, 2012. NBC News / NBC News

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt Lauer sat down with Lindsay Lohan on March 1 to talk about her high-profile years in the spotlight. Lohan told Matt, "I regret the choices that I've made, but I'm grateful for where I am today because of them." NBC News / NBC News

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of TODAY turns 60! Matt lines up with the show's talent, past and present, to celebrate its 60th anniversary episode on Jan. 13, 2012. NBC News / NBC News

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt poses with the team at the Edison Ballroom in New York to celebrate the 60th anniversary of TODAY on Jan. 12, 2012. NBC News / NBC News

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt welcomes Ann Curry on her first day as official co-anchor on June 9, 2011. NBC / NBC

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt hugs Meredith Vieira during her final show on June 8, 2011. Watch his emotional send-off here. Reuters / Reuters

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt carries the Olympic flame during the Olympic torch relay in Burnaby, British Columbia, on Feb. 11, 2010. AP / AP

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt talked with Kanye West on TODAY about the comments he made regarding Pres. George W. Bush's handling of Hurricane Katrina. The former president became visibly angry in an earlier interview with Matt when asked about West, who said after Katrina that Bush "didn't care about black people." Bush called it "one of the most disgusting moments” of his presidency. West responded in November 2010 that "it's just not right" to label someone as a racist in a moment of emotion. NBC / NBC

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt talked with former President George W. Bush in his first one-on-one television interview since leaving the Oval Office. In the November 2010 interview, Bush defended the use of waterboarding and expanded surveillance programs as "necessary" and pushed back at his critics. "This may sound strange to you, but I really don't care about perceptions at this point in time. I served. I gave it my all. And I'm a content man," Bush said. AP / AP

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt as Luke Skywalker and Meredith Vieira as Princess Leia, from "Star Wars," pose during TODAY's annual Halloween show in 2009. AP / AP

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt interviewed Elizabeth Edwards in May 2009 in her first TV interview since separating from her husband, John Edwards. She talked about her kids, the lessons she taught them and how she wished to live for eight more years to see her son through high school. She later died of cancer in December 2010. NBC / NBC

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt spoke with British Princes Harry, left, and William as they walk on the grounds of their London residence, Clarence House, in May 2007. In their first American television interview, the princes spoke about coping with the death of their mother, Princess Diana. They said their grieving process has been a long one, bereft of "peace and quiet" because of nonstop media attention. NBC / NBC

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Miss Piggy popped out of a cake to surprise Matt during the co-anchor's 10th anniversary show in 2007. She serenaded him and gave him a kiss! AP / AP

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt Lauer dressed as Herman Munster to celebrate TODAY's Halloween Monster Bash in 2007. Getty Images / Getty Images

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Singer Britney Spears poses with Matt during an interview at which she talked about motherhood and the tabloids criticism of her in June 2006. Reuters / Reuters

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt reads to children from Promesa ll Institute during Jumpstart's "Read for the Record", a national campaign to set a Guinness world record for the largest shared reading experience ever in August 2006. Jumpstart via AP / Jumpstart via AP

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt laughs with Meredith as she surprises him by smearing frosting from a cake on his nose during her first day on TODAY, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2006 in New York. Watch the funny moment at the end of this clip. AP / AP

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt conducted an interview with Amber Frey in a special "Dateline NBC" in January 2005. Frey recounted her romantic relationship with Scott Peterson, who was recently convicted of the murder of his wife Laci and his unborn son, in intimate detail. Reuters / Reuters

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt and Al treat the audience to their fine singing during Destiny Child's performance on the Toyota Concert Series stage in July 2005. Getty Images / Getty Images

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt has sat with hundreds of politicians and celebrities, but his interview with Tom Cruise in June 2005 generated headlines heard round the world. The discussion got heated when Matt asked the actor about his views on psychiatry and the use of medicine to treat mental conditions. Tom had previously spoken out against actress Brooke Shields, who said she used both to fight postpartum depression. "She doesn't understand the history of psychiatry," Tom told Matt, calling it a "pseudoscience." AP / AP

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of From Humpty Dumpty to Herman Munster, from Batman to Superman, Matt has pulled off some great Halloween characters. In this photo from 2004, Matt dressed up as Paris Hilton, Katie Couric was Donald Trump, Al Roker was Oprah Winfrey and Ann Curry, right, was Tina Turner. AP / AP

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt shakes hands and poses for pictures with soldiers following a TODAY broadcast in March 2003 at Camp As Saliyah in Doha, Qatar, the site of the United States Central Command. Getty Images / Getty Images

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Former TODAY hosts Jane Pauley and Bryant Gumbel appeared on the show with Matt and Katie Couric during a three-hour retrospective to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary on Jan. 14, 2002. AP / AP

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt interviewed President Bill Clinton live from Public School 96 in New York in June 2000, where the saxophone player made remarks about the importance of music to students. Matt's chatted with all three sitting presidents during his time on the broadcast. AFP - Getty Images / AFP - Getty Images

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of In year two of his "Where in the World" tour, Matt landed on the USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Ionian Sea. During the May 1999 broadcast, Matt talked to members of the Air Force, including Captain David R. Bryant, who were en route to rejoining NATO operations in Yugoslavia. Getty Images / Getty Images

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt and Ann talk to fans outside the TODAY studio at Rockefeller Center in September 1999. He's greeted hundreds of thousands of fans over the past 15 years. Getty Images / Getty Images

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Six days before then-first lady Hillary Clinton was scheduled to appear on TODAY, news broke that an investigator was looking into claims that President Bill Clinton had committed adultery with Monica Lewinsky and that he had urged her to lie about it in a sworn affidavit. In an interview with Matt, Hillary delivered a forceful defense of her husband, calling the claims part of a "vast right-wing conspiracy." NBC News / NBC News

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt Lauer and the TODAY team reported live from the Pyramids and the Great Sphinx in 1998 as part of the inaugural broadcast of the "Where in the World is Matt Lauer?" series. His first trip was so successful that he went on nine more throughout the years. NBC News / NBC News

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt stands with Bryant Gumbel on TODAY's set in studio 1a in New York City in December 1996. Matt took over as co-anchor when Gumble left the show in January 1997 after 15 years.

Matt Lauer's memorable moments on TODAY of Matt Lauer assumed the anchor chair Jan. 6, 1997, and it's been quite the ride since. He's interviewed three sitting presidents, broadcasted from seven Olympic Games and circled the world more than 10 times. Click through images of his most iconic moments.



Before becoming co-anchor of TODAY, Matt was the show's news anchor. Here he shares a moment during an undated live broadcast with Tom Brokaw and former show co-anchors, Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel. NBC News / NBC News

"I think what we all need to notice in this particular situation is that you're getting old," Kevin Hart joked.

"Happy 75th birthday and 20th anniversary on the TODAY show — this is a double bang for you."

TODAY staffers salute Matt on the plaza

Follow Ree Hines on Twitter.