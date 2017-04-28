College player drafted by NFL weeps while reading letter from his mom

share tweet pin email

A sweet, heartfelt letter from his mom was all it took to bring Deshaun Watson to tears.

The former quarterback for Clemson University got emotional after reading a letter handed to him following his first-round draft Thursday night by the Houston Texans.

The NFL captured the moment in a video it posted it on Twitter.

Incredible moment.@DeshaunWatson4 is brought to tears as he reads a letter from his mom. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8Z0QMTfuxT — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017

In her letter, Deann Watson expresses the pride she's felt watching his passion for football flourish over the years.

“I watched you play your first flag football game all the way to the last college game,” she wrote. “To be here at the NFL draft and see you walk across the stage is a dream come true. I’m so proud of the person and the man you became.”

Deshaun had no problem reading the note until he reached the end.

“As I look back, we was not supposed to be here,” he said with a chuckle — before he lowered his head and started crying. After he regained his composure, he finished the letter: "In the words of Drake, we made it. Love, Mom."

Elsa / Getty Images Deshaun Watson poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked #12 overall by the Houston Texans during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Watson grew up close to his single mother, who spent months apart from her during his high school years when her battle with tongue cancer landed her in the hospital.

Watson told The Charlotte Observer that he has a surprise this weekend for his mother, who celebrates her birthday on Saturday.

“That’s one of the biggest things that I’m looking forward to is being able to take care of my family, take care of my mom, make sure that she’s settled and that whatever she needs she can get, just kind of enjoying life and let her travel around,” he told the paper. “I don’t want to spoil the treat. It’s my mom’s birthday that weekend after I get selected — so something special for her.”