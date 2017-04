share tweet pin email

Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd tells NBC’s Hallie Jackson that “we’re only in the second or third inning” in regards to the investigation into President Donald Trump’s alleged Russian ties. Todd says the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will be “noisy” and “ugly,” but he expects the judge to “have a new title” next week. He also discusses what Trump needs to do to get things done with Congress.