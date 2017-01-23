share tweet pin email

Chelsea Clinton has come to the defense of President Trump’s youngest son after the 10-year-old became the subject of social media jokes following the inauguration.

“Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid,” the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, wrote Sunday in both a tweet and a Facebook post.

Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2017

But Clinton then went on to take aim at Barron’s dad.

“Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids,” she said in the same Tweet.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images President Donald Trump stands with his 10-year-old son, Barron, at the inaugural parade last Friday.

Barron's appearance at his father's inaugural ceremony Friday, and the parade that followed, prompted numerous memes and social media posts that mocked the boy's facial expressions and demeanor.

Clinton understands very well what it’s like to the subject of critical attention. Her parents repeatedly pleaded with the press to keep their distance from their daughter during President Clinton's two terms in the White House.

Clinton is also a good friend of Barron's half-sister, Ivanka Trump, although the current first daughter said in a recent interview that the two have not spoken since her dad won the general election.